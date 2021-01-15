Head-To-Head Contrast: TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) versus Carbon Energy (OTCMKTS:CRBO)

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) and Carbon Energy (OTCMKTS:CRBO) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.5% of TransGlobe Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.6% of Carbon Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of TransGlobe Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Carbon Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for TransGlobe Energy and Carbon Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TransGlobe Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Carbon Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares TransGlobe Energy and Carbon Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransGlobe Energy -39.46% -10.48% -7.10% Carbon Energy -38.38% -8.44% -2.43%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TransGlobe Energy and Carbon Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransGlobe Energy $278.93 million 0.31 -$3.99 million N/A N/A Carbon Energy $116.63 million 0.17 $1.10 million N/A N/A

Carbon Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TransGlobe Energy.

Risk and Volatility

TransGlobe Energy has a beta of 2.67, suggesting that its share price is 167% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carbon Energy has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

TransGlobe Energy Company Profile

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada. TransGlobe Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Carbon Energy Company Profile

Carbon Energy Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids properties in the United States. It focuses on conventional and unconventional reservoirs, including shale, tight sand, and coalbed methane located in the Appalachian, Illinois, and Ventura Basins. As of December 31, 2018, it owned working interests in 7,100 net wells and royalty interests in approximately 900 wells located in California, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia, as well as had leasehold positions in approximately 340,700 net developed acres and approximately 1,319,200 net undeveloped acres. The company was formerly known as Carbon Natural Gas Company and changed its name to Carbon Energy Corporation in June 2018. Carbon Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

