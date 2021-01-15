Head-To-Head Review: Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) versus Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP)

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.1% of Crescent Capital BDC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.7% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Crescent Capital BDC shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Crescent Capital BDC and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Capital BDC $53.48 million 7.79 $29.28 million $1.82 8.13 Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives $1.46 billion 0.35 $6.23 million $0.50 44.82

Crescent Capital BDC has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives. Crescent Capital BDC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Crescent Capital BDC and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Capital BDC 41.11% 8.60% 4.72% Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives 0.70% -12.99% 1.74%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Crescent Capital BDC and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crescent Capital BDC 0 1 1 0 2.50 Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives 0 0 1 0 3.00

Crescent Capital BDC currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.35%. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential downside of 41.99%. Given Crescent Capital BDC’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Crescent Capital BDC is more favorable than Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives.

Summary

Crescent Capital BDC beats Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc., through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries. It operates in two segments, the Renewables and the Specialty Civil. The Renewables segment specializes in a range of services that include full EPC project delivery, design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind and solar industries. The Specialty Civil segment offers a range of services that comprise heavy civil construction services, such as road and bridge construction, specialty paving, and industrial maintenance, as well as other local, state, and government projects; environmental remediation services, including site development, environmental site closure, and outsourced contract mining and coal ash management services; and rail infrastructure services consisting of planning, creation, and maintenance of infrastructure projects for railway and intermodal facilities construction. The company was founded in 1947 is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

