Head-To-Head Review: ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) and StarTronix International (OTCMKTS:STNX)

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) and StarTronix International (OTCMKTS:STNX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares ORBCOMM and StarTronix International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ORBCOMM -7.71% -8.66% -3.49% StarTronix International N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for ORBCOMM and StarTronix International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ORBCOMM 0 0 1 1 3.50 StarTronix International 0 0 0 0 N/A

ORBCOMM presently has a consensus target price of $10.25, indicating a potential upside of 23.20%. Given ORBCOMM’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ORBCOMM is more favorable than StarTronix International.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ORBCOMM and StarTronix International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ORBCOMM $272.01 million 2.39 -$18.42 million ($0.23) -36.17 StarTronix International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

StarTronix International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ORBCOMM.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.3% of ORBCOMM shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of ORBCOMM shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of StarTronix International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ORBCOMM beats StarTronix International on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

ORBCOMM Company Profile

ORBCOMM Inc. provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments. It also provides satellite automatic identification service data services for vessel navigation and to enhance maritime safety for government and commercial customers; and vehicle fleet management, as well as in-cab and fleet vehicle solutions using various network platforms, including its own constellation of low-Earth orbit satellites and accompanying ground infrastructure, as well as terrestrial-based cellular communication services through reseller agreements with various cellular wireless providers. In addition, the company offers customer solutions utilizing additional satellite network service options through service agreements with third party mobile satellite providers; and resells service using the two-way Inmarsat plc satellite network to provide higher bandwidth. It markets and sells its products and services directly to original equipment manufacturers, government customers, and end-users, as well as indirectly through market channel partners and affiliates. ORBCOMM Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rochelle Park, New Jersey.

StarTronix International Company Profile

StarTronix International, Inc. develops an integrated computing and communications hardware and software platform for the home PC and the small office home office (SOHO) marketplace. Its StarScreen System is an Internet platform that is used by the company’s direct marketing Internet resellers and their customers to provide one-button push access to the Internet for the user. It integrates a desktop computer and either fixed or wireless telephones and intelligent handsets into a complete computing and communications solution for the home PC and small business user. This system features a preorganized Internet menu system enabling on-line banking, bill paying, e-mail, home shopping, video conferencing, and other value added services. The company was formed and incorporated in Delaware as a wholly owned subsidiary of Gold Express Communications, Inc. and later the company absorbed Gold Express. StarTronix was previously engaged in the mining and natural resources business.

