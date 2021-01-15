HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 7.64% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “HeadHunter Group PLC provides an online recruitment platform. The company offers services which consist of career guidance, career consultation, jobs by profession and the opportunity to create a resume and receive automatically suitable job opportunities. HeadHunter Group PLC is based in Moscow, Russia. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of HeadHunter Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

HHR opened at $28.80 on Wednesday. HeadHunter Group has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $32.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.98 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.89.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $16.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.02 by $5.62. The company had revenue of $28.97 million during the quarter. HeadHunter Group had a return on equity of 98.65% and a net margin of 20.18%. Equities analysts anticipate that HeadHunter Group will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in HeadHunter Group during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group during the 3rd quarter worth $318,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 1,981.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 13,555 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group during the third quarter worth $784,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 48.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 11,369 shares during the period. 42.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile

HeadHunter Group PLC operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Baltic countries, and internationally. It offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value added services.

