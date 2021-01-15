Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $1.72 Per Share (NYSE:HTA)

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a report issued on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.72 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.68. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Trust of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.70.

Healthcare Trust of America stock opened at $28.22 on Friday. Healthcare Trust of America has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $34.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.13 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.37.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $187.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 283.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,119,000 after buying an additional 158,259 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,187,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,572 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $518,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Healthcare Trust of America news, EVP Amanda Houghton sold 32,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $903,694.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,536,583.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

