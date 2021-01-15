Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Rating Increased to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Monday, December 14th. ING Group lowered Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Heineken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heineken currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Shares of Heineken stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,792. Heineken has a one year low of $37.43 and a one year high of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $63.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.16.

Heineken Company Profile

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Europe; Americas; Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; and Asia Pacific segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and water. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

