Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Stock Position Reduced by Sara Bay Financial

Sara Bay Financial lessened its stake in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,029,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,786 shares during the quarter. Helios Technologies makes up 24.8% of Sara Bay Financial’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $54,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Helios Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,692,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,825,000 after purchasing an additional 21,120 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Helios Technologies by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,059,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,975,000 after buying an additional 38,404 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Helios Technologies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,373,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,999,000 after buying an additional 51,796 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Helios Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,079,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,283,000 after buying an additional 4,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Helios Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 668,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,337,000 after buying an additional 12,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HLIO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Helios Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

NASDAQ HLIO traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.33. The company had a trading volume of 5,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,936. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.76. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.03 and a fifty-two week high of $59.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.71 and a beta of 1.21.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 14.81%.

In related news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,970 shares of company stock valued at $261,500. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

