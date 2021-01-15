HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) (ETR:HLE) Given a €51.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) (ETR:HLE) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on HLE. UBS Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oddo Bhf set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €50.00 ($58.82).

Shares of ETR HLE traded down €0.50 ($0.59) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €53.80 ($63.29). The company had a trading volume of 162,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,303. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.39. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €20.24 ($23.81) and a twelve month high of €55.20 ($64.94). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €51.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €43.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.03.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) Company Profile

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

