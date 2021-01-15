HF Enterprises (NASDAQ:HFEN) Trading Up 5.8%

HF Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:HFEN)’s share price was up 5.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.95 and last traded at $6.70. Approximately 145,265 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 87,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.33.

HF Enterprises Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in property development, digital transformation technology, and biohealth activities in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Australia. The company owns, operates, and manages real estate development projects, as well as lease units; and provides consulting, implementation, and development services related to digital transformation of enterprises.

