Hi Mutual Society Tops One Day Volume of $1,258.00 (HMC)

Hi Mutual Society (CURRENCY:HMC) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 15th. Hi Mutual Society has a total market cap of $1.17 million and $1,258.00 worth of Hi Mutual Society was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hi Mutual Society has traded down 39.2% against the US dollar. One Hi Mutual Society token can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00054821 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005753 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $155.29 or 0.00429285 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00038658 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,468.40 or 0.04059159 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00013367 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Hi Mutual Society Token Profile

Hi Mutual Society is a token. Hi Mutual Society’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,100,000 tokens. Hi Mutual Society’s official Twitter account is @HMSCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hi Mutual Society is hms.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hi Mutual Society (HMS) is a blockchain project developed and operated by Qfund, the largest online crowdfunding platform in Asia. HMS intends to build up a decentralized Mutual Society using blockchain technology and deliver relevant services in the healthcare and insurance industries. On the insurance industry, the HMS aims to introduce digital currencies systems to eliminate the inflation risk and store the sensitive data collected during the insurance period on the blockchain, keeping it safe from external attacks. Regarding the healthcare system, the HMS team plans to mitigate the long payout period and high reject rate by implementing the smart contract feature to improve the system efficiency. The HMS token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Hi Mutual Society

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hi Mutual Society directly using U.S. dollars.

