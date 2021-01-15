Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.071 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 25th.

Shares of HGLB opened at $6.73 on Friday. Highland Global Allocation Fund has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $9.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.49.

About Highland Global Allocation Fund

There is no company description available for Highland Global Allocation Fund.

