Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,397 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for approximately 7.9% of Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $8,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,934,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,591 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $47,059,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,304,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,101,000 after acquiring an additional 733,301 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 66.7% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,523,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,099,000 after acquiring an additional 609,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,324,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,721,000 after acquiring an additional 429,470 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USMV stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $67.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,771,050 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.28 and its 200-day moving average is $64.81. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

