Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share (NYSE:HGV)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.09. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $208.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 55.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hilton Grand Vacations currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $32.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.46 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.21. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $34.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 307,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,443,000 after buying an additional 114,395 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 31.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 768,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,031,000 after purchasing an additional 182,608 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 83.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 318,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,673,000 after purchasing an additional 144,326 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 22.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

