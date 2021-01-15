Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Trading Down 6.5%

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) traded down 6.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.01 and last traded at $8.07. 2,680,430 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 2,762,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.63.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Himax Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.67.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 89.68 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.65.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). Himax Technologies had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $239.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Himax Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Himax Technologies, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 7,600.0% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 15,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 16,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

About Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.