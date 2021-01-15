HOLD (HOLD) 1-Day Volume Tops $3,371.00

HOLD (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 15th. HOLD has a market cap of $4.35 million and approximately $3,371.00 worth of HOLD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HOLD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HOLD has traded 2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HOLD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00039761 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00113665 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00064875 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.84 or 0.00246278 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00060219 BTC.

HOLD Token Profile

HOLD’s total supply is 923,453,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,821,305 tokens. HOLD’s official message board is medium.com/@HoldHQ. HOLD’s official website is hold.co. HOLD’s official Twitter account is @HoldHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “HOLD is a peer-to-peer lending platform that provides instant cash advances against cryptocurrency collateral. Hold allows members to leverage their crypto-assets as collateral to obtain fiat whenever they need it, saving them from selling the cryptos they hold dear. Cash Advances are instant and can be used globally through the HOLD prepaid card and mobile app. The HOLD token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum whose primary purpose is to allow a membership system, provide a cashback program and pay additional incentives to lenders through a status level program. “

HOLD Token Trading

HOLD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOLD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOLD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOLD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOLD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.