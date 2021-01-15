Holloway Wealth Management LLC Acquires 79 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up about 2.2% of Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneywise Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,636,000. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 19,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $484,000. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UPS. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.83.

NYSE:UPS traded down $4.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $158.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,709,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,502,375. The company has a market capitalization of $137.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $178.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.25.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

