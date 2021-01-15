Holloway Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,482 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 208,429 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares during the quarter. General Motors accounts for about 3.4% of Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $8,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $539,368,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 9,934.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,843,440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $333,667,000 after purchasing an additional 9,745,340 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,089,454 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $407,063,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703,544 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,559,665 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $253,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,331 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 240.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,601,328 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $76,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,863 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 8,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $293,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 91,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $4,274,580.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,978,887.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,929,301 shares of company stock valued at $83,297,074. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on GM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on General Motors from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Argus upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on General Motors from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.68.

NYSE GM traded down $1.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.97. The stock had a trading volume of 24,553,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,950,977. The company has a market capitalization of $71.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.22. General Motors has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $51.87.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $35.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. General Motors’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Article: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.