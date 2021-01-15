Holloway Wealth Management LLC Sells 45,233 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Holloway Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,191 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 45,233 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spence Asset Management raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.49. 15,996,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,506,695. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 309.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.74.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on KMI. Capital One Financial began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.56.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Recommended Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.