Holloway Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 32.1% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 80.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $44.79. 693,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,237,776. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.79. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $20.87 and a 52 week high of $45.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.027 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th.

