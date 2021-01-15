Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Stake Reduced by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank cut its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Hologic were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Hologic by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 30,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 11,069 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Hologic by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 474,007 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,507,000 after purchasing an additional 10,143 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hologic by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 442,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,445,000 after purchasing an additional 59,917 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Hologic by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 23,179 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Hologic by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

HOLX opened at $76.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.47. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.49 and a twelve month high of $81.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.27.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.85. Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $362,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,292 shares in the company, valued at $1,690,533.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kevin R. Thornal sold 16,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $1,248,137.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,022,417.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hologic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Hologic from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Hologic from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.12.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

