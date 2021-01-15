Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 73.0% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 98.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON opened at $208.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $210.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.27. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $216.70.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 44,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $151,194.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,508. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $419,793.46. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 792,949 shares of company stock valued at $3,067,475. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.50.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.