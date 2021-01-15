Hong Kong Television Network (OTCMKTS:HKTVY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $36.10

Hong Kong Television Network Limited (OTCMKTS:HKTVY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.10 and last traded at $36.10, with a volume of 1550 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.75.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hong Kong Television Network in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.20.

Hong Kong Television Network Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HKTVY)

Hong Kong Television Network Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the multimedia business in Hong Kong. The company is involved in the multimedia production, content distribution, and other multimedia related activities; and operation of e-shopping mall, providing a Â’one-stop shop' platform, including online shopping and delivery services.

