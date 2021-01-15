Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) CEO Timothy P. Walbert Sells 211,204 Shares

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 211,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total value of $16,450,679.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,837,836.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

HZNP stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,405,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,164. The stock has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.31. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52-week low of $23.81 and a 52-week high of $86.67.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $636.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.11 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 43.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 224.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 841.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.