HorusPay (HORUS) Trading 4.9% Higher Over Last Week

HorusPay (CURRENCY:HORUS) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. In the last week, HorusPay has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One HorusPay token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HorusPay has a market capitalization of $197,231.70 and approximately $11.00 worth of HorusPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002733 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00035895 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.91 or 0.00111845 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00063507 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.84 or 0.00245643 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00058768 BTC.

HorusPay Profile

HorusPay’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 872,861,114 tokens. The official website for HorusPay is horuspay.io. HorusPay’s official Twitter account is @horus_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HorusPay Token Trading

HorusPay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HorusPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HorusPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HorusPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

