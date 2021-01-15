Houlihan Lokey, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:HLI)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) – Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.70.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $275.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.80 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 18.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Houlihan Lokey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.67.

HLI opened at $71.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.68. Houlihan Lokey has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $73.26.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLI. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $702,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,314,464. Corporate insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

Featured Article: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.