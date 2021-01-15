HSBC’s (HSBC) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HSBC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a sell rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Investec lowered shares of HSBC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HSBC from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. HSBC has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.50.

NYSE HSBC traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $27.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,888,655. HSBC has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $38.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $111.57 billion, a PE ratio of -55.58, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.16.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). HSBC had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $12.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.72 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that HSBC will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 304,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 60,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC in the third quarter worth approximately $1,521,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 16.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 2.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,545,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,255,000 after purchasing an additional 37,299 shares in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, and financial planning services.

