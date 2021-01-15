Huabao International (OTCMKTS:HUIHY) Sets New 12-Month High at $73.59

Shares of Huabao International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HUIHY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $73.59 and last traded at $73.59, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $73.59.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

About Huabao International (OTCMKTS:HUIHY)

Huabao International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, researches, develops, produces, distributes, and sells flavors and fragrances, aroma and tobacco raw materials, and condiment products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Flavours and Fragrances, Tobacco Raw Materials, Aroma Raw Materials, and Condiment.

