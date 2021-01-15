Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hubbell Incorporated is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of electrical and electronic products to commercial, industrial, utility and telecommunications markets. The Company’s products include plugs, receptacles, connectors, lighting fixtures, high voltage test and measurement equipment and voice and data signal processing components. Hubbell Incorporated is based in SHELTON, United States. “

HUBB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hubbell from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.67.

HUBB traded down $1.17 on Thursday, reaching $164.49. The stock had a trading volume of 242,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,389. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.53. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.19. Hubbell has a 12-month low of $85.62 and a 12-month high of $172.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hubbell will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hubbell news, Director David G. Nord sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total value of $2,431,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,478,082.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.12, for a total value of $490,008.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,316 shares in the company, valued at $2,207,341.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,944 shares of company stock valued at $10,188,737 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Hubbell by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth $601,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 8,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at $4,268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

