Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $190.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.51% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Hubbell Incorporated is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of electrical and electronic products to commercial, industrial, utility and telecommunications markets. The Company’s products include plugs, receptacles, connectors, lighting fixtures, high voltage test and measurement equipment and voice and data signal processing components. Hubbell Incorporated is based in SHELTON, United States. “

Get Hubbell alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Hubbell in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hubbell from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stephens raised their price objective on Hubbell from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.67.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $164.49 on Wednesday. Hubbell has a 52-week low of $85.62 and a 52-week high of $172.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $160.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.53.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.26. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hubbell will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.12, for a total transaction of $490,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,207,341.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David G. Nord sold 24,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $3,589,149.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 211,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,564,175.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,944 shares of company stock valued at $10,188,737 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 2nd quarter valued at $399,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Hubbell by 2.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,591,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,505,000 after purchasing an additional 32,351 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Hubbell by 3.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Hubbell in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,153,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in Hubbell by 164.9% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 18,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 11,708 shares in the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hubbell (HUBB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.