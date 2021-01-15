Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Shares Down 6.6%

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) were down 6.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.54 and last traded at $6.60. Approximately 1,143,096 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 1,221,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.07.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HBM shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $8.25 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperformer” rating and a $10.75 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.04.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.86 and its 200 day moving average is $4.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 2.57.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $316.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.03 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%. Analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBM. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,617 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 12,230 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,175 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 9,076 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP grew its position in Hudbay Minerals by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 52,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.