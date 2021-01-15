Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $2.22 Per Share (NYSE:HPP)

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.22 per share for the year.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $196.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.95 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 0.61%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share.

HPP has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $25.29 on Thursday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $38.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.64, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.26%.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $137,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,166,754.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total value of $180,975.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 124,904 shares in the company, valued at $3,013,933.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 157.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 8,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

