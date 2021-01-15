Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $25.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Mizuho cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a market perform rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hudson Pacific Properties currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Hudson Pacific Properties stock remained flat at $$25.29 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 3,153,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,189. Hudson Pacific Properties has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $38.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.48). Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $196.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Hudson Pacific Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.26%.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $137,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,166,754.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total value of $180,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,013,933.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 157.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 8,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

