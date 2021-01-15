Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 1.9% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Facebook were worth $10,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in Facebook in the third quarter valued at about $2,222,276,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Facebook by 15.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,216,738,000 after buying an additional 1,598,856 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 5.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,505,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,694 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Facebook by 11.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,775,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,560,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,755,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,126,470,000 after buying an additional 948,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $6.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $252.10. 908,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,070,975. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $272.83 and a 200 day moving average of $265.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $718.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Facebook from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist increased their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.24.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total value of $11,264,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total transaction of $54,587.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,410.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,197,407 shares of company stock valued at $327,182,808. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

