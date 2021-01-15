Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,852 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises 1.4% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 62.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,321,993 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $257,115,000 after buying an additional 1,660,510 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 74.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,664,250 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $158,497,000 after buying an additional 1,137,848 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,512,741 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $387,442,000 after buying an additional 979,394 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,225,458 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,084,232,000 after acquiring an additional 937,809 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Verizon Communications by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,251,093 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $251,877,000 after buying an additional 808,462 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Shares of VZ traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.23. 460,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,915,559. The stock has a market cap of $236.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.18%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $601,027.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,299.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

