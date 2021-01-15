Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 733.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

CMG traded down $9.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,402.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,040. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.00 and a 52-week high of $1,453.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,360.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,261.53. The firm has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.88, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total transaction of $3,359,267.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at $5,439,960.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total value of $50,062,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMG shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,300.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,455.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,346.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Read More: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.