Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 117.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169,825 shares during the period. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.06% of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF worth $12,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFF. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,974,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,560,000 after buying an additional 407,892 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,013,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,310,000 after purchasing an additional 60,968 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 963,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,119,000 after purchasing an additional 112,540 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 918,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,491,000 after purchasing an additional 14,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 916,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,389,000 after purchasing an additional 54,387 shares during the period.

Shares of PFF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.21. 110,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,584,985. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.44. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $38.56.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

