Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Decreases Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,598 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

T traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,272,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,127,238. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.09.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

T has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. KeyCorp downgraded AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

