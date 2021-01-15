Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Decreases Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,305 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. United Bank grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 4,666 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in The Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the second quarter worth $211,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 471.0% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 22,669 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after purchasing an additional 18,699 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2.0% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,314 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BA traded down $3.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $206.05. 304,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,108,060. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $219.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.44. The stock has a market cap of $116.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 111.95 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $349.95.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.33) by $0.94. The business had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Boeing from $181.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Benchmark lowered their target price on The Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.75.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

