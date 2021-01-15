Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,877 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $5,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,009,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,187,116,000 after acquiring an additional 61,075 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,299,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,298,971,000 after purchasing an additional 77,578 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 3.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,430,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,009,542,000 after buying an additional 53,760 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,207,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $841,347,000 after acquiring an additional 174,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 566,494 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $394,698,000 after purchasing an additional 11,981 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 7,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.47, for a total value of $4,997,147.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,034,655.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.19, for a total value of $14,933,173.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,978,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHW. CSFB boosted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $734.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $740.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $709.67.

The Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $4.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $722.81. 10,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,540. The company has a market cap of $65.65 billion, a PE ratio of 38.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $325.43 and a fifty-two week high of $758.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $726.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $685.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.80 by $0.49. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 53.67%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 23.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

