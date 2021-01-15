Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Has $2.88 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 140.5% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 24.6% during the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 127.0% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.00.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $347.72. The company had a trading volume of 44,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,261,436. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $442.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $355.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $372.42. The firm has a market cap of $97.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

