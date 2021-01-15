Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Has $4.89 Million Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its position in Dollar General by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 30,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 40,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,446,000 after purchasing an additional 15,801 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.71.

NYSE:DG traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $212.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,989. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $225.25. The firm has a market cap of $52.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $212.63 and a 200-day moving average of $205.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.40%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

