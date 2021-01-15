Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 826 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Financialcorp IN raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 7,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 32,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 12,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 7,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DUK stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.26. The company had a trading volume of 82,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,837,487. The company has a market capitalization of $67.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.23. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $62.13 and a 52 week high of $103.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.28%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. Scotiabank cut shares of Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.54.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $324,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

