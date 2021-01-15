Huntington National Bank Buys 2,284 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 58.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,189 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KMI. FMR LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after buying an additional 111,096 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 11,758 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 6,406 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 1,219.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 137,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after buying an additional 127,352 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 28,352 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMI stock opened at $15.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 312.80, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.98. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $22.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.35 and a 200-day moving average of $13.74.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Tudor Pickering downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.56.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

