Huntington National Bank Buys 477 Shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,938 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Total were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Total by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 39,602 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 11,221 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Total during the 4th quarter valued at $304,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Total in the 3rd quarter worth $9,809,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Total by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 99,698 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after buying an additional 8,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Total during the 3rd quarter valued at about $838,000. 5.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TOT. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Total from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Total from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Total from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Total to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.83.

Shares of TOT stock opened at $45.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $121.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.82. Total Se has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $54.50.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $33.14 billion for the quarter. Total had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. On average, research analysts expect that Total Se will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.9583 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.8%. This is an increase from Total’s previous dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Total’s payout ratio is 53.42%.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

