Huntington National Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.0% during the third quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 15,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 116,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 97,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 11,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Andrew Thomas Molson sold 3,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $152,574.56. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,068.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.90 per share, for a total transaction of $36,900.00. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.15.

NYSE:TAP opened at $53.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.33, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.30. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $32.11 and a 12-month high of $61.94.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 7.18% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Cape Line, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

