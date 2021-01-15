Huntington National Bank Purchases 113 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,380 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in SAP were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in SAP in the second quarter worth about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in SAP by 340.5% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in SAP in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the third quarter worth about $41,000. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SAP. UBS Group downgraded shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of SAP to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Argus downgraded shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of SAP from $170.00 to $127.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

SAP stock opened at $126.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. SAP SE has a one year low of $90.89 and a one year high of $169.30. The stock has a market cap of $150.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.71.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 25th. The software maker reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. SAP had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. On average, research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

