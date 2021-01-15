Huntington National Bank Sells 462 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Huntington National Bank lessened its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,882,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,027,752,000 after acquiring an additional 161,085 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,369,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $322,635,000 after acquiring an additional 424,647 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 31.0% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,242,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $230,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,795 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 13.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,768,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $175,777,000 after acquiring an additional 559,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,056,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $149,512,000 after acquiring an additional 230,432 shares in the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 128,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $6,298,215.00. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HIG has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.06.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $52.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.71 and a 200-day moving average of $42.08. The firm has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.04 and a 1-year high of $61.32.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.58. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

