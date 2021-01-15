Huntington National Bank Sells 616 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Huntington National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 340,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,912,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 543,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,263,000 after purchasing an additional 16,180 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 235,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,896,000 after purchasing an additional 48,543 shares during the last quarter. 7.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

SNY opened at $49.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.32. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $37.62 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.51.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

