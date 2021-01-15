Huntington National Bank Sells 700 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Huntington National Bank cut its position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,070 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in National Fuel Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 40.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in National Fuel Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2,433.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,167 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.50 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. National Fuel Gas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.06.

National Fuel Gas stock opened at $44.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $31.58 and a 52 week high of $46.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.35 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.35 and a 200-day moving average of $42.14.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $287.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.74 million. National Fuel Gas had a positive return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 8.00%. National Fuel Gas’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.96%.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

