Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $35.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Huntsman in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Huntsman from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Huntsman from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Huntsman from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Huntsman from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.17.

HUN opened at $28.09 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.97. Huntsman has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.54.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. Huntsman had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

In other news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 15,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $399,118.67. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $52,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 2.0% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 126,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 2.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 13.1% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 51,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 2.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 185,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Huntsman in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

